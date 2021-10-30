Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

HOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $39.59 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.64.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $36.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. Harley-Davidson has a 12 month low of $31.20 and a 12 month high of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.80.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 207.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

