Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of HOG traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.49. 1,752,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,898,638. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $31.20 and a 52 week high of $52.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day moving average of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Harley-Davidson stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,040,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,971 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.68% of Harley-Davidson worth $47,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HOG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.64.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.