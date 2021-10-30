Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of HOG traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.49. 1,752,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,898,638. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $31.20 and a 52 week high of $52.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day moving average of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HOG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.64.
Harley-Davidson Company Profile
Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.
