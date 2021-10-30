Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc.is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing therapies for rare neurological disorders. Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc.is based in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania. “

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company.

Harmony Biosciences stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.47. The company had a trading volume of 330,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,295. Harmony Biosciences has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $52.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.30 and a beta of -0.46.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 66.92%. The firm had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.85 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $787,514.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $898,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,319,120 in the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 237.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 139.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 15.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harmony Biosciences (HRMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.