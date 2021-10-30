Haverford Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 835 Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 52.7% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $258.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $255.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.97. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $195.75 and a one year high of $266.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

