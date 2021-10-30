Haverford Trust Co. Invests $222,000 in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Haverford Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 1.2% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 1.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 4.0% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in McKesson by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.88.

MCK stock opened at $207.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.53. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $143.26 and a 1-year high of $210.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.71. The firm has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.85.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The firm had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 20.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 10.92%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,106 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,447.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 8,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $1,684,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,993 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,962 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

