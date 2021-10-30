Haverford Trust Co. Takes $254,000 Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth approximately $266,947,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 10.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,800,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,781,350,000 after buying an additional 549,700 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 29.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,384,000 after buying an additional 461,213 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth approximately $126,186,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 7.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,365,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,647,873,000 after buying an additional 358,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PH shares. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Melius upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.40.

PH opened at $296.59 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $204.66 and a 1-year high of $324.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $292.62 and a 200-day moving average of $301.44.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.39%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

