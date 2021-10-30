HC Wainwright Raises Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Price Target to $65.00

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.67.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Shares of NYSE ASPN opened at $54.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.95. Aspen Aerogels has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $55.49.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.35 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 32.66% and a negative net margin of 23.80%. On average, research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kelley Conte sold 36,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $1,569,651.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,587,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,328,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,739,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 406.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 442,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,247,000 after purchasing an additional 355,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,784,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.