Head-To-Head Survey: Global WholeHealth Partners (OTCMKTS:GWHP) vs. Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA)

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) and Global WholeHealth Partners (OTCMKTS:GWHP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Biomerica and Global WholeHealth Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biomerica $7.20 million 7.98 -$6.47 million ($0.54) -8.50 Global WholeHealth Partners $40,000.00 490.60 -$9.03 million N/A N/A

Biomerica has higher revenue and earnings than Global WholeHealth Partners.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Biomerica and Global WholeHealth Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biomerica 0 0 2 0 3.00 Global WholeHealth Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Biomerica currently has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 150.54%. Given Biomerica’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Biomerica is more favorable than Global WholeHealth Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Biomerica and Global WholeHealth Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biomerica -89.83% -59.47% -46.58% Global WholeHealth Partners -22,474.87% N/A -2,097.27%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.9% of Biomerica shares are held by institutional investors. 23.7% of Biomerica shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Biomerica beats Global WholeHealth Partners on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other. The company was founded in September 1971 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Global WholeHealth Partners Company Profile

Global WholeHealth Partners Corporation manufactures and markets various in vitro diagnostic test kits in the United States. It offers rapid diagnostic tests, such as the CoVid-19 test, whole blood Ebola test, whole blood Zika test, whole blood rapid TB test, and various other tests for over-the-counter or consumer-use, as well as point-of-care, which includes hospitals, physicians' offices, and medical clinics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in San Clemente, California.

