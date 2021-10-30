Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Receives $59.64 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.64.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other Health Catalyst news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $599,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,879 shares in the company, valued at $6,912,448.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $123,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,076 shares of company stock worth $8,100,587. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 94.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth $62,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 36.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $52.64 on Wednesday. Health Catalyst has a twelve month low of $32.63 and a twelve month high of $59.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.66 and a 200-day moving average of $53.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 0.69.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $59.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

