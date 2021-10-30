Health Discovery Co. (OTCMKTS:HDVY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Health Discovery Co. (OTCMKTS:HDVY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 193.3% from the September 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,117,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Health Discovery stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. Health Discovery has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.12.

Health Discovery Company Profile

Health Discovery Corp. operates as a pattern recognition company that uses mathematical techniques to analyze data to uncover patterns primarily in the field of molecular diagnostics in the United States. The firm property include Support Vector Machines (SVM), which are mathematical algorithms that allow computers to sift through datasets to identify patterns; recursive feature elimination SVM that identifies and rank orders the data points that contribute the desired results; FGM, which enhances the mapping of genetic pathways involved in the diagnosis and prevention of certain diseases; and biomarkers, which are biological indicators or genetic expression signatures of certain disease states.

