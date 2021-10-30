Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at Barrington Research

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) had its target price boosted by Barrington Research from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HSII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heidrick & Struggles International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HSII opened at $46.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $918.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.82. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52 week low of $22.23 and a 52 week high of $50.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.52.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.43. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 7.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 4,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $210,549.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $231,507.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,405 shares of company stock valued at $918,888 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSII. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,052,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 536,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,178,000 after acquiring an additional 146,776 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,682,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 409,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,620,000 after purchasing an additional 100,840 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 487,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,732,000 after purchasing an additional 96,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.