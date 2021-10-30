Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.260-$11.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.02 billion-$2.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2 billion.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HELE. Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Helen of Troy from $223.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of HELE stock traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $224.95. The company had a trading volume of 103,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,742. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.50. Helen of Troy has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $265.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.82. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $592,945.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total value of $490,207.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,604 shares of company stock worth $1,526,153. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Helen of Troy stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,397 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of Helen of Troy worth $24,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

