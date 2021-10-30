Helmet.insure Market Capitalization Achieves $7.90 Million (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 29th. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000315 BTC on exchanges. Helmet.insure has a market cap of $7.90 million and approximately $536,187.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Helmet.insure has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00070814 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00072260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $59.72 or 0.00096287 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,129.60 or 1.00178895 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,353.39 or 0.07019486 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00021441 BTC.

About Helmet.insure

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,479,850 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

