Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Short Interest Up 427.3% in October

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 324,300 shares, an increase of 427.3% from the September 30th total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 502,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Henderson Land Development stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. Henderson Land Development has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05. The firm has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.54.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Henderson Land Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HLDCY. HSBC raised Henderson Land Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Henderson Land Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

