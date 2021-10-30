Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.56

Shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.56 and traded as high as C$18.51. Héroux-Devtek shares last traded at C$18.48, with a volume of 15,274 shares.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$18.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$666.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$126.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$136.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Héroux-Devtek Inc. will post 1.0900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Héroux-Devtek news, Senior Officer Stephane Arsenault sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.50, for a total transaction of C$31,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,287 shares in the company, valued at C$1,226,309.50.

About Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX)

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

