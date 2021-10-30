HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “HighPeak Energy Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. It is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil, natural gas and NGL reserves. The company’s assets are primarily located in Howard County, Texas. HighPeak Energy Inc., formerly known as Pure Acquisition Corp., is based in FORT WORTH, Texas. “

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of HPK stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77. HighPeak Energy has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). HighPeak Energy had a negative net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $48.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th.

In other HighPeak Energy news, President Michael L. Hollis bought 45,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $454,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPK. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in HighPeak Energy by 44.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About HighPeak Energy

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HighPeak Energy (HPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.