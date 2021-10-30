Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Hochschild Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Shares of HCHDF stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. Hochschild Mining has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $3.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average of $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining Plc is a precious metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.