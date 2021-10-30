HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.15 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for HomeStreet in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.75. DA Davidson also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share.

HMST has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST opened at $47.16 on Thursday. HomeStreet has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $52.46. The stock has a market cap of $980.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.22.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HMST. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 18.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 819,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,379,000 after acquiring an additional 128,164 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 347.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 149,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,607,000 after acquiring an additional 116,432 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 117.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,097,000 after acquiring an additional 111,338 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 48.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 302,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,437,000 after acquiring an additional 98,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in HomeStreet by 316.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 92,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,773,000 after buying an additional 70,382 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John Michel bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $302,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Irvine Smith acquired 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.46 per share, for a total transaction of $389,099.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

