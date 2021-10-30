HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) vs. Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Financial Review

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) and Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares HomeStreet and Macatawa Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomeStreet 29.10% 16.91% 1.64% Macatawa Bank 35.41% 13.15% 1.17%

86.6% of HomeStreet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.5% of Macatawa Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of HomeStreet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Macatawa Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

HomeStreet has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Macatawa Bank has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

HomeStreet pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Macatawa Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. HomeStreet pays out 26.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HomeStreet has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Macatawa Bank has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for HomeStreet and Macatawa Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HomeStreet 0 1 1 0 2.50 Macatawa Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

HomeStreet currently has a consensus target price of $54.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.56%. Given HomeStreet’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HomeStreet is more favorable than Macatawa Bank.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HomeStreet and Macatawa Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HomeStreet $401.38 million 2.44 $79.99 million $3.85 12.25 Macatawa Bank $91.20 million 3.15 $30.17 million N/A N/A

HomeStreet has higher revenue and earnings than Macatawa Bank.

Summary

HomeStreet beats Macatawa Bank on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking. The company was founded on August 17, 1921 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Holland, MI.

