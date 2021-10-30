Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Hub Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.900-$4.000 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.90-$4.00 EPS.

HUBG traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.57. The stock had a trading volume of 234,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.06.

Several research firms have recently commented on HUBG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hub Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Stephens increased their price objective on Hub Group from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hub Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 45.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 396,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,230 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.15% of Hub Group worth $26,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

