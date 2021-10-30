Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Hub Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.900-$4.000 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.90-$4.00 EPS.
HUBG traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.57. The stock had a trading volume of 234,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.06.
Several research firms have recently commented on HUBG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hub Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Stephens increased their price objective on Hub Group from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.67.
Hub Group Company Profile
Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.
