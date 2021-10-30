Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Raised to $96.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hub Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.67.

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $78.57 on Friday. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hub Group will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hub Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,325,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $417,360,000 after purchasing an additional 84,609 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hub Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,484,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,939,000 after purchasing an additional 79,198 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hub Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,342,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,605,000 after purchasing an additional 35,934 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Hub Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,122,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,051,000 after purchasing an additional 20,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hub Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 679,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,711,000 after purchasing an additional 16,383 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

