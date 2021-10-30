Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Sets New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $79.13 and last traded at $79.11, with a volume of 925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.12.

The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

HUBG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens boosted their price target on Hub Group from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the second quarter worth $79,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the second quarter worth $87,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the second quarter worth $96,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 33.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

