Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

Shares of HBAN stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,579,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,825,126. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.29. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $16.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $59,184.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 16,184 shares of company stock worth $266,324. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HBAN. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.64.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

