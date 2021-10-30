Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Shares Up 9%

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)’s stock price shot up 9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.02 and last traded at $8.00. 80,918 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,618,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.34.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HYLN. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Hyliion in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hyliion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average is $9.58.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward E. Olkkola sold 100,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 831,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,083,249.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 925,000 shares of company stock worth $7,827,000. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyliion by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 85,488 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Hyliion during the first quarter worth $2,929,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Hyliion during the second quarter worth $1,326,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Hyliion by 17.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 27,957 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Hyliion during the second quarter worth about $747,000. 21.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

