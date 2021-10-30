HyperCash Hits Market Cap of $27.25 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $27.25 million and approximately $3.75 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HyperCash has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00000987 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,300.93 or 1.00085093 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00061176 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $318.45 or 0.00519926 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $182.71 or 0.00298300 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.25 or 0.00188174 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00014704 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001991 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000856 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

