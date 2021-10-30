iA Financial (TSE:IAG) PT Raised to C$86.00 at National Bankshares

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$80.00 to C$86.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

IAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of iA Financial to C$86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on iA Financial from C$84.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$82.00 price target on shares of iA Financial in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$84.83.

Get iA Financial alerts:

Shares of TSE IAG opened at C$73.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$72.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$70.01. iA Financial has a 52-week low of C$45.90 and a 52-week high of C$75.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.91.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.00 by C$0.29. The business had revenue of C$5.34 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that iA Financial will post 8.6499997 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.15, for a total transaction of C$70,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,679,730. Also, Senior Officer Jennifer Dibblee sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.41, for a total value of C$281,652.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$198,494.81.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.