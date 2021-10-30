Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of Ibstock stock remained flat at $$2.81 during trading on Friday. Ibstock has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $3.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.08.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

