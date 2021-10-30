IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 52.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,319 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.33% of IDEX worth $55,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in IDEX by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in IDEX by 554.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IEX shares. Citigroup upgraded IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

NYSE:IEX opened at $222.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $217.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.52. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $166.51 and a 12 month high of $235.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.09.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.44 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.62%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.