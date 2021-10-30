Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on IDRSF. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Idorsia in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Idorsia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Idorsia in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Idorsia in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Idorsia in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Idorsia has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDRSF opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. Idorsia has a 52 week low of $20.41 and a 52 week high of $33.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.78 and a 200 day moving average of $25.75.

Idorsia Ltd. operates as a biopharmaceutical firm which focuses on discovery, development and commercialization of innovative medicines for unmet medical needs. The firm targets patients who are suffering with Fabry disease, insomnia, Cerebral vasospasm associated with aSAH and systemic lupus erythematosus.

