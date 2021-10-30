IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) Short Interest Down 76.6% in October

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 76.6% from the September 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IROQ. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of IF Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of IF Bancorp by 3.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IF Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of IF Bancorp by 77.9% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,024 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 14,902 shares in the last quarter. 23.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IROQ traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $22.53. 275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,086. The company has a market cap of $73.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.76. IF Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $28.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.38 and a 200-day moving average of $22.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IF Bancorp had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $6.61 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from IF Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

IF Bancorp Company Profile

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in directing, planning, and coordinating the business activities of Iroquois Federal Savings. The firm through its subsidiary, offers variety of deposits accounts, including savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

