IHT Real Estate Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $37,220.00 (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One IHT Real Estate Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market capitalization of $787,804.87 and approximately $37,220.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IHT Real Estate Protocol alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00047958 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.10 or 0.00232082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00013691 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.26 or 0.00096104 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Profile

IHT is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 coins and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 coins. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official website is ihtcoin.com . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

IHT Real Estate Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IHT Real Estate Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IHT Real Estate Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IHT Real Estate Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.