Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Increased to $223.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $219.00 to $223.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ITW. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $208.00 to $198.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $232.36.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $227.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $192.89 and a 52 week high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.71%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,665,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,737,804,000 after buying an additional 253,701 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,236,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,170,752,000 after purchasing an additional 345,751 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,853,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,082,395,000 after purchasing an additional 76,841 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,578,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $799,955,000 after purchasing an additional 24,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,609,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,297,000 after purchasing an additional 160,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

