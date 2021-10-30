Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.04)-0.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.14). The company issued revenue guidance of $46-48 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $42.26 million.Impinj also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.040-$0.020 EPS.

Shares of PI opened at $69.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.52 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.04 and a 200-day moving average of $51.57. Impinj has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $79.05.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 30.79%. The business had revenue of $45.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Impinj will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Impinj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Impinj from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.56.

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,603 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $86,209.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,624 shares of company stock worth $555,686 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Impinj stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Impinj were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

