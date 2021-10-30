Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (IDIA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.60 Million

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (CURRENCY:IDIA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 30th. Over the last seven days, Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar. One Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.44 or 0.00002329 BTC on exchanges. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has a market capitalization of $64.60 million and $3.60 million worth of Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00070267 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00071092 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.15 or 0.00095968 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,907.96 or 1.00437817 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,301.88 or 0.06979256 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00022816 BTC.

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Profile

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ official Twitter account is @impossiblefi

