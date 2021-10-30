Inchcape’s (INCH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Inchcape (LON:INCH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Inchcape from GBX 830 ($10.84) to GBX 910 ($11.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Inchcape from GBX 1,021 ($13.34) to GBX 986 ($12.88) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get Inchcape alerts:

INCH stock opened at GBX 826 ($10.79) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 858.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 820.70. The company has a market cap of £3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17. Inchcape has a twelve month low of GBX 472.40 ($6.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 940.50 ($12.29).

In other news, insider John Langston purchased 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 867 ($11.33) per share, with a total value of £2,046.12 ($2,673.27).

About Inchcape

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Inchcape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inchcape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.