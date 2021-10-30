Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Independent Bank Group has raised its dividend payment by 162.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Independent Bank Group has a dividend payout ratio of 25.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Independent Bank Group to earn $4.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTX opened at $72.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.70. Independent Bank Group has a 52-week low of $49.72 and a 52-week high of $80.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.08). Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 9.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, EVP James C. White sold 1,250 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,947.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 5,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $375,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Independent Bank Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,819 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,792 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Independent Bank Group worth $10,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

