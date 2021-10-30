India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.41. India Globalization Capital shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 267,250 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $71.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 3.35.

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The construction company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. India Globalization Capital had a negative return on equity of 31.19% and a negative net margin of 2,229.41%. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of India Globalization Capital by 26.9% during the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 1,413,876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 299,461 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in India Globalization Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $489,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in India Globalization Capital by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 10,334 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in India Globalization Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in India Globalization Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

India Globalization Capital Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)

India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabinoid based alternative therapies for indications, such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and pain. The firm is involved in researching the application of cannabinoids, such as Tetrahydrocannabinol and Cannabidiol in combination with other compounds to address various ailments, including Alzheimer’s disease.

