India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.41. India Globalization Capital shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 267,250 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of $71.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 3.35.
India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The construction company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. India Globalization Capital had a negative return on equity of 31.19% and a negative net margin of 2,229.41%. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter.
India Globalization Capital Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)
India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabinoid based alternative therapies for indications, such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and pain. The firm is involved in researching the application of cannabinoids, such as Tetrahydrocannabinol and Cannabidiol in combination with other compounds to address various ailments, including Alzheimer’s disease.
