Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,200 shares, a growth of 198.3% from the September 30th total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 428,552,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
IFXY opened at $0.01 on Friday. Infrax Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01.
About Infrax Systems
Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Infrax Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrax Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.