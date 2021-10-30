Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ingevity had a return on equity of 37.34% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $376.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingevity updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Ingevity stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,997. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Ingevity has a 52-week low of $53.23 and a 52-week high of $89.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 2.21.

NGVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingevity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.40.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

