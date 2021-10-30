Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 853,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,342 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.27% of Ingredion worth $77,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,139,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,173,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 738.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 374,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,645,000 after purchasing an additional 329,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,154,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,322,000 after purchasing an additional 243,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Ingredion by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 666,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,944,000 after purchasing an additional 217,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

INGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

INGR opened at $95.23 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.71 and a 12 month high of $98.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.08.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.46. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.73%.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

