Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Inhibrx were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INBX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 149.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,497,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,202,000 after purchasing an additional 897,465 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,366,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,176,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 165.5% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 114,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 71,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 1,207.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 65,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INBX shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inhibrx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ INBX opened at $40.19 on Friday. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $50.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 2.26.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.01. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 114.87% and a negative net margin of 742.82%. The business had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. Analysts anticipate that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inhibrx Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

