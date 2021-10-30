Innova Price Tops $0.0358 (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 30th. One Innova coin can now be bought for $0.0358 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. Innova has a market cap of $246,778.87 and $48.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Innova has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000030 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000345 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 56.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 438.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About Innova

INN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

