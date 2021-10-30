InnovaDerma (LON:IDP) Stock Price Down 2.9%

InnovaDerma PLC (LON:IDP) shares fell 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 33.01 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 33.01 ($0.43). 2,336 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 112,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34 ($0.44).

The company has a market cap of £9.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 35.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 36.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other news, insider Mark Michael Ward bought 657,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of £243,146.98 ($317,673.09).

InnovaDerma PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, manufacture, and marketing of clinically proven products in life sciences, beauty, and personal care products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australasia, and the Asia Pacific region. The company offers a range of men's skincare products, including hand and body washes, hand creams, face washes, and face moisturizers under the Charles + Lee brand name; and hair removal wax and jelly, and shave and shower sorbet under the Nuthing brand.

