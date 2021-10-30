Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.54

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.54 and traded as high as $6.75. Innovative Solutions and Support shares last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 3,193 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market cap of $116.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.55.
Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 million for the quarter.
About Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC)
Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. The firm designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.
