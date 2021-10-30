Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.54

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.54 and traded as high as $6.75. Innovative Solutions and Support shares last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 3,193 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $116.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.55.

Get Innovative Solutions and Support alerts:

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 17.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the second quarter worth about $464,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 483,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.61% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC)

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. The firm designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.