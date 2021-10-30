INO COIN (INO) Hits Market Capitalization of $552.64 Million

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. In the last seven days, INO COIN has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. INO COIN has a market cap of $552.64 million and $1,879.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INO COIN coin can currently be bought for $3.07 or 0.00004991 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00048679 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.60 or 0.00239956 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00012774 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.70 or 0.00097056 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004443 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

INO COIN Profile

INO is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

INO COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INO COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INO COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

