Insider Buying: Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) Senior Officer Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) Senior Officer Douglas Donovan Murphy acquired 5,000 shares of Corus Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 251,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,433,438.40.

Douglas Donovan Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 27th, Douglas Donovan Murphy bought 10,000 shares of Corus Entertainment stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,500.00.

Corus Entertainment has a 1-year low of C$6.93 and a 1-year high of C$14.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

