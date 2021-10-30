Insider Buying: Minerva Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:UTRS) Major Shareholder Acquires $6,960,000.00 in Stock

Minerva Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:UTRS) major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo acquired 580,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $6,960,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ UTRS opened at $9.36 on Friday. Minerva Surgical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.