Insider Buying: Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Director Buys 537 Shares of Stock

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Director John G. Sr Nackley, Sr. acquired 537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.66 per share, for a total transaction of $12,705.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PWOD opened at $23.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.48 and a 12-month high of $28.19. The company has a market cap of $168.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp in the second quarter worth $2,426,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 85.8% in the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 21,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 24.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 60,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 125.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers products including accepting time, demand and savings deposits, including Super NOW accounts, regular savings accounts, money market certificates, investment certificates, fixed-rate certificates of deposit and club accounts.

