Insider Buying: Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Director Buys 537 Shares of Stock

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Director John G. Sr Nackley, Sr. acquired 537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.66 per share, for a total transaction of $12,705.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:PWOD opened at $23.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.48 and a 12-month high of $28.19. The company has a market cap of $168.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.68.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd.
Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile
Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers products including accepting time, demand and savings deposits, including Super NOW accounts, regular savings accounts, money market certificates, investment certificates, fixed-rate certificates of deposit and club accounts.
