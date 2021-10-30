Insider Selling: Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CMO Sells 1,306 Shares of Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $326,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ETSY stock opened at $250.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.68. The stock has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.45, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.62. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.49 and a fifty-two week high of $255.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Etsy by 84.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $753,165,000 after buying an additional 1,679,559 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Etsy by 12.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,935,205,000 after buying an additional 1,056,669 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new stake in Etsy in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,940,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,962,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Etsy by 153.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $190,770,000 after buying an additional 560,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Etsy from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.76.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.