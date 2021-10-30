Insider Selling: Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Major Shareholder Sells 78,710 Shares of Stock

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 78,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.23, for a total transaction of $13,792,353.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of HRI opened at $182.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.85. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.00 and a 52 week high of $192.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. Herc had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $550.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Herc’s payout ratio is presently 66.45%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Herc from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Herc by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Herc by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Herc by 13.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Herc in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Herc by 3.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

